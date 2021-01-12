Othel Marie Reed, North Jackson, Ohio

NORTH JACKSON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Othel Marie Reed, 95, passed away peacefully on Saturday, January 9, 2021 at Continuing Health Care.

Othel was born October 14, 1925 in West Union, West Virginia, the daughter of the late Odward and Atha (Miller) Reed and came to the area in 1950.

She was a salesclerk for Grants and later for Carlisle department stores for several years.

Othel was a former member Believers Christian Church.

She loved music and singing, roller skating, traveling and entertaining. Othel especially enjoyed time with her family.

She leaves one daughter, Donna St. John of Vienna; two granddaughters, Christine Edward) Quarrick of Vienna and April (Michael Daniel) Brady of Warren; two stepgrandsons, Rodney (Eileen) St. John of Burlington, North Carolina and Scott St. John of St. Petersburg, Florida, as well as eight great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren.

Besides her parents, Othel was preceded in death by her son-in-law, Don St. John; three sisters, Betty Van Horn, Edith Reed and Martha Cain; two brothers, David and Jim Reed and one great-granddaughter.

Due to Covid19 there were no calling hours. Private services were held.

In lieu of flowers the family requests donations can be made to the charity of the donor’s choice in Othel’s name.

Arrangements handled by Lane Family Funeral Homes. Family and friends may send condolences at www.lanefuneralhomes.com.

