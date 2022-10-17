YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Oralia “Wia” Lemus Rodriguez passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family Saturday, October 15, 2022.

Oralia was born in Potrerillos in the department of Cortés, Honduras on May 2, 1927, the daughter of Salomón Lemus Fernandez and Francisca Lopez de Lemus.

She immigrated to the Bronx, New York in 1955 and proudly became a U.S. citizen in the 1980s.

She was a homemaker throughout her life and often a caretaker for many other children.

Oralia is survived by her three daughters, Nelly (Gary) Driscoll of Cortland, Teresa (Gary Washburn) Rivera of Blairstown, New Jersey and Yvette Gonzalez of Las Vegas, Nevada. She was the loving grandmother of Chantel (Jimmy) Mussler, Jovan Gonzalez, Mariah Driscoll, Jason (Christine) Rivera, Yvette (Benjamin) Rivera-Bernstein, Daniel Rivera, George (Marangeli) Escobar, Willie (Saudy) Escobar Gonzalez, Nicholas Gonzalez, Nolan Gonzalez, Ashley Wilson, Brianna (Kadie) Bowen-Rodriguez and Miguel Rodriguez. Wia was blessed with 11 great-grandchildren, two great-great-grandchildren and many family fur-babies, all of which adored her.

Oralia was preceded in death by her two loving sons, Evaristo “Junior” Rodriguez in 2018 and Noel Rodriguez in 2020.

Those who met Wia received her Bendiciones (blessings) and forever was included in her daily prayer list. This was a testament to her unquestionable and lifelong faith in God. She had the warmest, kindest heart. Wia sent everyone she knew a greeting card for birthdays and holidays filled with cute stickers and money wrapped in foil or old newspapers. She would never forget you. Though she never learned to speak English, Wia somehow always found a way to communicate and connect with everyone around her. She was an amazing cook who would make the family favorite meals of “Montucas” from her native Honduras, “Rellenos de repollo” aka stuffed cabbage, “Carne Guisada” and “Arroz con gandules” from Puerto Rico. She was always willing to share a half a piece of her Chiclets gum with her grandchildren or great-grandchildren! She never missed her favorite Spanish soap operas and loved to drink a Corona with lime anytime with any one of her family members, while listening to her Rancheros music. Wia also loved working on her English word searches and enjoyed traveling near and far to visit family and friends. Her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren were her pride and joy. She will be so deeply missed by her family and leaves a legacy behind that is unmatched.

The family will receive relatives and friends on Thursday, October 20, 2022 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at St. Christine Roman Catholic Church, 3165 S. Schenley Avenue, Youngstown, OH 44511, where a Requiem Mass of Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. It was Wia’s desire that this be a colorful and joyful celebration of her life.

In lieu of flowers the family asks that you make a donation in her name to one of her favorite charities, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

