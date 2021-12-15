WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Olivia Dolores Lund, 82, passed away Tuesday morning, December 14, 2021 at Shepherd of the Valley in Howland.



Olivia will be deeply missed by her children, Ann (Mark) Wambach of Ottertail, Minnesota and Ted (Tammy) Lund of Warren, Ohio; her grandchildren, Ted (Jess) Lund, Jr., Jack Lund, Kate Lund and Josh (David) Watson; her great-grandchildren, Quinn Lund and Axton Lund and her three nieces, Chris, Cindy and Connie, of California.



Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Andrew Lund; her eldest son, Mark Lund; her brother, Jose Goularte and her sister, Dulcie Duke.



Olivia was born on December 20, 1938 in Macau China, to Duarte Eduardo and Maria Goularte.

She met her husband Andrew in Hong Kong where they were married November 22, 1959.

Olivia moved with Andrew to the United States in 1960 and obtained her U.S Citizenship in April 1963. The family lived in different places in North Dakota, Minnesota and Wisconsin, before settling in Halstad, Minnesota in 1975, where both her and Andy worked for the local newspaper. She later worked in housekeeping at the Halstad Lutheran Memorial Home until she retired in January of 2012. She lived in her home in Halstad until November of 2017 when she moved to Clearview Lantern Suites of Champion, Ohio after her Alzheimer’s Disease became more advanced.

The family would like to extend their thanks and gratitude to the staff of Clearview for their exceptional care and dedication, you truly became her family over the last four years.



Ollie was a kind spirit who always had a sparkle in her eye that made everyone she touched love her. She loved dancing, Elvis and going to the casino. She was a devout Catholic and would give much of her casino winnings to the church. She had a delightful personality and a beautiful soul and will truly be missed by all that knew her.



Funeral services will be held on Friday, December 17, 2021 at 12:00 p.m. at Lane Family Funeral Homes, Roberts-Clark Chapel located at 180 Garfield Drive NE in Warren.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Alzheimer’s Association by visiting https://www.alz.org.



