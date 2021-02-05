Oliver F. Conn, Austintown, Ohio

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Oliver F. Conn, 82, of Austintown, passed away Wednesday, February 3, surrounded by his family at his Austintown home.



Born December 22, 1938 in Ruffsdale, Pennsylvania, he was the son of Frank and Anna (Myers) Conn.



Oliver served his country in the United States Air Force.

Prior to retirement he worked at General Motors. Oliver was a member of Smith’s Corner Church.

He enjoyed working the “pancake breakfast,” eating at Charley’s with his friends and tinkering in his garage.



Oliver leaves to cherish his memory, his wife, the former Joyce Ann (VanDyke); his children, Larry (Christy) Conn, Joann (John) Griffiths and Donna (Mark) Duval; his brother, James (Drenda) Conn; his sister, Martha Smith; his grandchildren, Kayla (Brian) Cook, Samantha (Justin) Willard, Heather Dezarn, Bryan Griffiths, Sean Griffiths, Mitchel Duval, Nathaniel Duval, Andrew Duval, Ethan Duval and Maegan Duval and his great-great-grandsons, Mason and Owen Dezarn.



Private services were held and Oliver was laid to rest at Green Haven Memorial Gardens.

There will be a memorial at a future date.

Arrangements handled by Lane Family Funeral Homes.

To send flowers to the family of Oliver F. Conn please visit our Tribute Store.

A television tribute will air Sunday, February 7, at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on WKBN and 7:58 p.m. on FOX.