MINERAL RIDGE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Olive A. Bissell, 92, of Mineral Ridge, formerly of Niles, passed away Monday morning, January 24, 2022, at Continuing Health Care at the Ridge.

Olive was born August 8, 1929, in Andover, Ohio the daughter of Jay William and Winifred (Carkhuff) Bissell.

She was a graduate of Niles McKinley High School, class of 1947.

She worked as a clerk for Strouss Department Store which later became Kaufman’s and them Macy’s, retiring after 30 years.

She was a big sports fan and loved to watch the Ohio State Buckeyes, the Indians and the Browns. She also enjoyed reading and camping. After her retirement Olive would spend her summers camping at Mecca Campgrounds.

Olive was never married.

She leaves several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.

Besides her parents, Olive was preceded in death by five brothers, Robert, Harold, Boyd, Alfred and Kenneth and one sister Marie.

Due to the ongoing pandemic and for everyone’s safety the family has decided there are no calling hours or services.

Olive was laid to rest in Maple Grove Cemetery.

Arrangements were entrusted to the Lane Family Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel. Family and friends may send condolences at www.lanefuneralhomes.com.

