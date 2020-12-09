Olga O’Malley, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Olga A. O’Malley, 95, passed away on Tuesday, December 8, 2020 at Shepherd of the Valley in Howland.



Olga was born on January 11, 1925 in Warren, Ohio, the daughter of the late Steve and Rose (Homonko) Shabla.

On August 2, 1947 she married the love of her life, Burke O’Malley and they shared 53 wonderful years together before Burke’s passing in August of 2000.



She enjoyed spending time at the casino, going to church and eating out with her friends after church. The thing that Olga loved doing the most was spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.



Olga will be deeply missed by her children, Daniel (Carol) O’Malley and Gary (Toni) O’Malley; her grandchildren, Kelli Sylvester, Molly (James Nolen) O’Malley and Sara (Jeremy) Hanson; her great-grandchildren, Mariano, Breece, Marley, Tyler, Keegan, Gabriel and Caleb and many other family and friends.



Besides her parents and her husband, Olga was preceded in death by her grandson, Drew O’Malley and her five brothers.



A Funeral Mass for Olga will be held on Friday, December 11, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Blessed Sacrament Parish with Father Cicero officiating.



Memorial contributions can be made to Blessed Sacrament Parish, 3020 Reeves Road NE, Warren, OH 44483.



