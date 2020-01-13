Olga I. Carpenter, Masury, Ohio

MASURY, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Olga I. (Santuomo) Carpenter, 91, passed away Sunday morning, January 12, 2020 at O’Brien Memorial Care in Masury.



Olga was born on September 8, 1928 in Greenville, Pennsylvania, a daughter of the late Gabriel and Elizabeth (Langiotti) Santuomo.



She was a graduate of Penn High School in Greenville.

On September 25, 1954 she married the love of her life, Anthony Carpenter and started their family together.

She worked at Werner Company in Reynolds, Pennsylvania and later became a school aide in the Brookfield School District for 25 years until she retired.

She was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church and St. Joseph Catholic Church in Sharon.

She enjoyed bowling, cooking, making ceramics and traveling all around the world.



Olga will be deeply missed by her loving husband of 65 years, Anthony Carpenter; daughters, Lisa Carpenter-Wyse of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania and Gina Carpenter and her husband, Terry Collins, of Merritt Island, Florida and grandson, Zachary Collins.



Besides her parents she was preceded in death by her sisters, Thomasine Russ, Rose Patsy and Maria Angela Santuomo and brothers, George and Candeloro Santuomo.



Family and friends may visit from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at Lane Family Funeral Homes – Madasz Chapel, 6923 Warren Sharon Road in Brookfield.

Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, January 16, 2020 at the funeral home



Burial will be held at St. Mary’s Cemetery in Sharpsville, Pennsylvania.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to St. Joseph Catholic Church of Sharon, 79 Case Avenue, Sharon, PA 16146.



Family and friends may send their heartfelt condolences by visiting www.lanefuneralhomes.com.

