Norman Stuart Eighmy, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Norman Stuart Eighmy, Jr., 89, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, September 22, 2021, at St. Joseph Hospital.



Norm was born on August 28, 1932, in Cleveland Ohio the son of Norman and Margaret Merchant Eighmy.



He was united in marriage to the former Barbara A. Francis on June 8, 1971, with whom he shared 48 years of marriage.



Upon graduation from Euclid High School Norm served in the United States Air Force prior to beginning a 35-year career with Conrail as a draftsman.

Norm and his wife, Barbara, loved to travel, visiting all 50 states, as well as 12 foreign countries. A man of many interests he enjoyed coins, model trains, antique cars and photography. An avid Pittsburgh Steelers fan he enjoyed attending baseball games with his sister and family.

He is survived by his sister, Evelyn Freeman and many friends and neighbors.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Barbara and cousin, Jerry Swift.

A private service and burial were held at Plum Creek Cemetery, Center, Pennsylvania.

