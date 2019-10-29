Norman L. Ecenrode, Jr., Sebring, Ohio

SEBRING, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Norman L. Ecenrode, Jr., 92, passed away peacefully on Monday, October 28, at Copeland Oaks Retirement Community.

Norman was born in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, the son of Norman and Frances (Zerbe) Ecenrode.

He was a proud veteran of the U.S. Army.

Norman was a baker for Keystone Bakery most of his life.

He enjoyed hunting all different kinds of wildlife, baking pies and camping. He loved his dogs, which were all immaculately trained throughout the years. He also enjoyed teaching others how to use a knitting machine.

Norman leaves his wife, the former Carolyn Holste, whom he married on June 19, 1982; his four children, Diana Boots of Ellwood, Pennsylvania, Norma (David) Huff of New Castle, Pennsylvania, Jeff (Rose) Ecenrode of Beaver Falls, Pennsylvania and Susan (Steve) Silverwood of Mount Vernon, Ohio; nine grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren.

Norman is preceded in death by two sons, Greg Ecenrode and Gavin Hutchens and eight siblings.

Services for Norman will be held privately.

Arrangements handled by Lane Family Funeral Homes.

To send flowers to the family of Norman L. Ecenrode, please visit Tribute Store.