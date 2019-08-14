Norman B. Esterly, Jr., Columbiana, Ohio – Obituary

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Funeral services celebrating the life of Norman B. Esterly, Jr., 89, will be held at 1:00 p.m Thursday, August 15, at the Lane Family Funeral Homes, Canfield Chapel.

Norman passed away Monday morning, August 12, 2019 at Omni Manor.

He was born July 11, 1930 in Columbiana, Ohio the son of Norman B., Sr. and Bessie (Greenawalt) Esterly.

He was a graduate of Columbiana High School class of 1951 and served in the antiaircraft division of the U.S. Army during the Korean War.

Norman retired as a highlift driver with NRM in Columbiana.

He was a member of the former Mahoning United Methodist Church.

His wife, the former Isabel June Davis, whom he married July 22, 1976, passed away January 29, 2016.

Norman leaves his son, Timothy E. Esterly and his wife, Karen, of Boardman; two grandchildren, Benjamin Esterly and his wife, Cayleigh and Emily Esterly; one great-granddaughter, Adeline Mae Esterly and one niece, Melodee Johnson.

Besides his parents, Norman was preceded in death by one brother, Merle Esterly and two sisters, Lois Hivley and an infant sister, Hazel Esterly.

Friends may call from 12:00 Noon – 1:00 p.m. Thursday, August 15 at the Lane Family Funeral Homes, Canfield Chapel where services will begin at 1:00 p.m.

