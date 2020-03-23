Norma L. Armstrong, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Norma L. Armstrong, age 80, passed away Saturday, March 21, 2020 at St. Joseph Hospital after a period of declining health.



Norma was born December 10, 1939 in Hico, West Virginia to the late Forrest Perry and Virginia Hackworth Riley.



Norma was a member of Deforest Road Baptist Church.



She was co-owner of Jack’s Nest Egg Restaurant in Warren.



Besides her parents, Norma is preceded in death by her stepmother, Stella Perry; stepfather, William Riley and brother, Billy Perry.



Norma is survived by her husband of 63 years, Jack Armstrong; her children, Donna Weiss, Jack Armstrong, Jr. and Georgina Armstrong-Hafner; six grandchildren; her sisters, Nancy Shields and Sherry Tomlin and stepsisters, Kay Lehman and Carol Hobbs.



A memorial service at Deforest Road Baptist Church will be held at a later date.



Arrangements trusted to Lane Family Funeral Homes, Roberts-Clark Chapel.

