FOWLER, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Norma Jean Stein, 91, passed away Friday morning, December 8, 2023 at her residence.

Norma was born on March 27, 1932 in Youngstown, Ohio, a daughter of the late Irvin and Margaret (Mansfield) Gingrich.

She was a graduate of South High School and continued her education by becoming a practical nurse. In addition to being a nurse, she was a loving homemaker who loved to cook, bake and keep her home clean.

Norma will be deeply missed by her children, Karen (Larry) Postlethwait and Earl (Lori) Stein III; grandchildren, Ron Hardman, Jr., Shannon (Brian) Battaglia, Jason (Jovy) Hardman, Colette (Todd) Schnulo, Earl Stein IV, Cody Stein and Heidi Hoffstetter; great-grandchildren, Hanna Hardman, Olivia Hardman, Jackson Battaglia, Abigail Battaglia, Melanie Tarin, and Emily Tarin; sister, Kathleen Heavener; brothers, William (Ann) Gingrich and Richard (Sharon) Gingrich; sister-in-law, Thelma Gingrich and son-in-law, Randy Hoffstetter.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 55 years, Earl William Stein II, whom she married on November 5, 1952 and who passed away on October 8, 2008; daughter, Linda Hoffstetter and brothers, Kenneth and James Gingrich.

Family and friends may visit from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. on Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at First Church of God located at 541 S. High Street in Cortland. Funeral services will follow at 12:00 p.m.

Burial will take place at Crown Hill Burial Park in Vienna.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to First Church of God in Norma’s memory.

