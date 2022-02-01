MINERAL RIDGE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Norma Jean Sears, 86, passed away peacefully in the loving care of Continuing Care at the Ridge on Wednesday, January 26, 2022.

Norma was born on December 17, 1935, in Oakmont, West Virginia the daughter of Elice Harle and Margaret Loretta Harvey Sell.

On June 13, 1953, she was united in marriage to Bernard Sears with whom she shared 55 years of marriage.

A graduate of Barrackville High School Norma was a dedicated homemaker who enjoyed doing ceramics, wood projects, knitting and crocheting. An ardent supporter of Cleveland sports she loved watching the Browns, Cavaliers and Indians. She also followed the West Virginia Mountaineers. Norma kept her mind sharp with crossword and word search puzzles.

She will be missed by her children, Douglas (Joy) Sears, Bradley Sears, Steven “Tod” Sears and Timothy (fiancée, Candace) Sears; 11 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Bernard; son, Rodney Sears; two infant sons and siblings, Paul (Nellie) Sell, Leona (Demsey) Harvey, Shirley (Charles) Harker and Danny (Eleanor) Sell.

Private services have been held for the immediate family with burial at Kerr Cemetery.

Arrangements handled by Lane Family Funeral Homes. To leave condolences to the family please visit www.lanefuneralhomes.com.

