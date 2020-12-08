Norma Jean Root, Cortland, Ohio

CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Norma Jean Root, age 92, passed away Wednesday morning, December 2, at Ohio Living Lake Vista in Cortland.



Norma was born January 21, 1928 in Warren, Ohio to the late Harold and Irene (Whitzel) Holzbach.

She was a graduate of Warren G. Harding High School.



Norma worked at Griswolds, Strouss’ and K-Mart in sales.

She was a member of the Junior Literary Club, the Children’s Conservation League and the Cortland Christian Church. She was a Girl Scout leader and a 4-H advisor.



Besides her parents, Norma is preceded in death by her husband, Lawrence D. Root; her sisters, Sally Higgs and Mariam Mason and her brothers, Harold and Ralph Holzbach.



She is survived by her daughters, Janice (Bruce) McElroy and Judy Root; her son, Lawrence (Kathy) Root, Jr.; three grandchildren, Ryan (Jessica) McElroy, Kevin McElroy and Tami (Billy) Estep and three great-grandchildren.



There are no public calling hour or services.

A private family interment at Johnston Township Cemetery will take place at a later date.

Arrangements handled by Lane Family Funeral Homes.

