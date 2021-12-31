YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Norma Jean Martin, 90, passed away on Wednesday, December 22, 2021, at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Youngstown.

Born December 17, 1931 in Youngstown, Ohio, Norma Jean was the daughter of James and Anna (Barbaro) Ferreri.

Norma Jean was a graduate of East High School.

A lifelong area resident, she was a homemaker and the mother of eight sons.

Norma Jean loved playing cards and BINGO, enjoyed reading and cheering on the Steelers.

Besides her parents, she is preceded in death by her son, Jeff Martin; brother, Anthony Ferreri and sister, Mary Grace Millerleile.

Norma Jean leaves to cherish her memory her sons, Vince (Joanie) Martinelli, Dan (Sandy) Martin, Thomas (Jennifer) Martinelli, Michael (Robin) Martinelli, John (Cheryl) Martinelli, Mark Martinelli and Jerry Martinelli; her 19 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren.

A private service was held and Norma Jean was laid to rest at Lake Park Cemetery.

A private service was held and Norma Jean was laid to rest at Lake Park Cemetery.

Arrangements were handled by Lane Family Funeral Homes.

