Norma Jean Kish, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Norma Jean Kish, 90, passed away Saturday afternoon, January 30, 2021 at her home in Charlotte, North Carolina.



Norma was born on October 19, 1930 in Warren, Ohio, a daughter of the late John and Norma Geddes.



She was a graduate of Mecca High School and worked as an office manager at Imperial Nursing Home, St. Joseph Hospital, Emergency Physician Association and Dr. Joseph Alappatt. She was a Hospice volunteer for 11 years.

She was a member of St. Puis X and Friends of Warren Library.

She enjoyed reading, crocheting, embroidery, puzzles and her flower garden. In her final years, she loved the Carolinas and visiting the beach with her son, Charles.



Norma will be deeply missed by her sons, Charlie, Gary, Gregory, Michael and Ronald Kish; eight grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; two stepgrandchildren and her sister, Margaret Jacobs.



Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 64 years, Charles Kish, whom she married on April 15, 1950 and passed on August 20, 2014; brother, Richard Geddes and sisters, Vivian Pence and Lillian Chapman.



A private burial will take place at All Souls Cemetery in Bazetta Township.



Arrangements handled by Lane Family Funeral Homes. Family and friends may send their heartfelt condolences by visiting www.lanefuneralhomes.com.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, February 3 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.