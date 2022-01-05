AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Norma Jean Baker, 92 of Austintown, went home to be with the Lord, Tuesday, January 4, 2022. She passed through the gates of Heaven into the waiting arms of her beloved husband, Herbert Baker whom she married December 8, 1951 and died on September 12, 2015.



She was the daughter of Richard and Laura (Daniels) Laughlin, born July 16, 1929 and raised in Struthers, Ohio with her brothers, Harold and Richard Laughlin.



Norma Jean graduated from Struthers High School in 1946 and worked for Sheet and Tube a short time before she married.

She assumed the role of a devoted wife, stay at home mom and grandmother. Nothing pleased her more than to spend time with the family and friends.

She was a member of Bethel Assembly of God for over 50 years, where she acted as the Sunday school superintendent for many years.



She leaves to cherish her memory her two daughters, Sandra (Michael) Snyder and Cynde Baker; her grandsons, Michael Snyder, Jr. and David (Amie) Snyder; her great-grandchildren, Michael (Danielle Killeen) Snyder III, Matthew (Carolina Griffin) Snyder, Peyton Menndenhall and Izabell Snyder; her great-great-grandchildren, Alex, Addison and Grayson Snyder and her brother-in-law, Howard Baker.



Besides her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Herbert and her brothers, Richard and Harold Laughlin. She is also preceded in death by her great-granddaughter, Elizabeth Katherine Snyder and her nephew, Mark Baker.



Friends and family may call Saturday, January 8 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at Lane Family Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel, with a funeral service to follow at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home.

The family requests in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions be made to Bethel Assembly, 3807 Mahoning Avenue, Youngstown, OH 44515.

Norma Jean will be laid to rest privately at Lake Park Cemetery.

