AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Private services were held Friday, July 8 for Norma J. Gottron who passed away early on the morning of Tuesday, July 5, 2022.

Norma was born March 2, 1931 in Youngstown, Ohio, a daughter of John Giba and Lillian Neill-Hahnlen.

She was a 1948 graduate of Woodrow Wilson High School.

Upon graduation she began her 38-year career working for the Mahoning County Recorders Office.

Shortly after graduation Norma met and married her husband, Francis R. (Bud) Gottron, Jr. in 1953. They moved to Austintown, Ohio where they raised their two sons and remained life long residents in the Austintown Community.

They were active members of Zion Lutheran Church.

Norma was preceded in death by her husband, Bud in 1983; her parents, John Giba and Lillian Neill-Hahnlen, Charles Hahnlen; her sister, Edith Kaiser and nephew, David Giba.

Her two sons, Francis R. Gottron III (Joyce Garling) of North Jackson, Ohio and David C. Gottron (Dianne) of Hollister, California, are left to lovingly remember her along with four grandchildren, Kelly Kibbe (David), Matt Gottron (Selah), Andy and Zack (Julia) Davis and great-granddaughter, Indigo Gottron; two brothers, John and Mike Giba (Janice); sister-in-law, Peggy Kirlay (Joe) and numerous nephews and nieces.

A special Thank You to the Garling sisters and family for the years of family holidays and gatherings spent with Norma. Thank You to the staff and residents of Woodlands at Austinwoods for providing a loving home environment for Norma the past four years. Also Thank You to Crossroads Hospice for their recent and dedicated care of Norma in her final days.

Arrangements were handled appreciatively by Lane Family Funeral Homes, Austintown with burial at Forest Lawn Cemetery.

Memorial contributions can be made to Friends of Fido, P.O. Box 2963, Youngstown, OH 44511.