Norma I. Viana, Canfield, Ohio

CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Norma I. Viana, 90 of Canfield, died in the comfort of her home on Saturday, November 21.

Norma was born December 21, 1929 in Tucuman, Argentina, a daughter of the late Jose and Clelia (Maggion) Enrico and came to this area in 1968.



Norma received her Master’s Degree in Education and had been a principal in Argentina. When she came to this area, Norma worked as a home school visitor for the Youngstown City Schools for over 25 years. She then worked part-time as a prevention counselor for the Neil Kennedy Recovery Clinic.

She was a member of St. Charles Borromeo Roman Catholic Church, where she was a member of a Bible Study Group. Norma was also involved with the St. Charles Sister Parish program.

She was an avid reader and hosted a bi-monthly book club at her home as well as teaching Spanish to some of her parishioners. Norma enjoyed getting together with her neighbors and organized a dinner group with them. Most important to Norma was her family, especially her grandchildren who called her “Nona”.



Her husband, Jorge A. Viana, whom she married March 3, 1958, died December 7, 2008.

She leaves two daughters, Cecilia (Don) Dempsey and Marcia (Tom) DeAscentis, both of Boardman; her son, Sergio (Lesli) Viana of League City, Texas; nine grandchildren, Gianina, Carlo, Gabriella, Madison, Donnie, Savanna, Daniel, Jaiden, Katie and her “adopted” grandson, Gregory Ferenchak. Norma also leaves a brother, Carlos Enrico in Argentina and her beloved dog, Houston.

Besides her parents and her husband, Norma was preceded in death by two brothers and a sister.



The family requests material tributes take the form of contributions to the Cleveland Clinic Foundation, 9500 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, OH 44195.

The family would like to thank Dr. Joseph Zeno and staff, especially his nurses Theresa and Carol for their exceptional care given to Norma. They would also like to acknowledge Hospice of the Valley for their wonderful care given to Norma in her final days.

Private services were held Wednesday, November 25 at St. Charles Church.

Arrangements handled by Lane Family Funeral Homes.

