Noreen Helen Mabel Kringeta, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Noreen Helen Mabel Tuffs Kringeta, age 94, left this Earth peacefully on Friday, January 10, 2020.

Noreen, the youngest of six, was born in Gislingham, Suffolk, England on November 27, 1925 at Six Bells to Fredrick D. Tuffs and Alice Mary Bridges Tuffs.

At just 17 years old she met the love of her life Michael Kringeta, an American Soldier during WWII. The two married in 1944 in England and moved to the United States in 1947 where she became a proud citizen.

Noreen, or GanGan as she was called by her family, was a longtime member of Grace United Methodist Church in Warren, where she served for many, many years on the Agape Committee blessing others with her love of baking.

After working at Kresky’s, Noreen started her career at Packard Electric, she retired in 1984 as an inspector to travel the world with her husband Mike.

Together the two enjoyed many trips back to Europe to visit family, camping with their grandchildren and wintering in Florida.

She also enjoyed playing the organ, knitting, gardening, and most of all spending time telling stories and playing games with her family.

Preceding her in death are her parents; siblings, Ivy, Fred, George, Dick, and Molly; and her husband Mike who passed away in 2006.

Left to celebrate her life are daughters, Jennifer (Larry) Hardman of Atlanta, Georgia, and Judy (Keith) Watson of Warren; her son Peter (Amy) Kringeta of Champion; grandchildren, Michelle Hardman, Amanda (Eddie) Colbert, Renee (Michael) Kempner, Johnathan Latham, Benjamin Kringeta, Kathryn Kringeta, and Michael Kringeta, along with great-grandchildren Jayden, Devon, and Cameron who were the light of her life as well as many nieces and nephews across the globe.

Friends may call 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. Tuesday, January 14 at the Lane Funeral Homes, Roberts-Clark Chapel, 180 Garfield Road NE, Warren, OH 44483. Friends may also call from 10-11AM Wednesday at the Grace United Methodist Church, 1725 Drexel Ave. NW, Warren, Ohio 44485 where the funeral service will begin at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, January 15 with Pastor Ken Kubichek, officient. Entombment at Meadowbrook Memorial Park.

Memorial contributions may be made to Grace United Methodist Church.

