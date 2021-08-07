Noah K. Johnson, Mineral Ridge, Ohio

Noah Kendell Johnson, 76 passed away peacefully on Wednesday, August 4, 2021, surrounded by his family at Cleveland Clinic.

Noah was born on September 21, 1944 in Double Top, Tennessee the son of Thomas and Edith (Mathews) Johnson.

On December 11, 1993, he was united in marriage to the former Sandra Jean Godney with whom he shared 29 years of marriage.

Noah was previously employed by Copperweld Steel and worked for Bruce & Merrilees as a heavy equipment operator for 25 years retiring in 2006.

A man of faith Noah was a dedicated husband, father, grandpa and Papa to his family. He enjoyed attending his grandchildren’s activities and spending time with family. Noah and his wife Sandy enjoyed traveling to Tennessee and Indiana to visit family.

He will be missed by his children, Kristi Johnson, Bradley Johnson, Jeannie Johnson, Peter (Diane) Kasner and Sonny (Michelle) Kasner; nine grandchildren; four great-grandchildren and sister, Cletabell.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his first wife, Joyce and second wife, Sandra who passed February 14, 2021; daughter, Andrea Neely as well as ten brothers and sisters.

Visitation for family and friends will be held at Lane Funeral Home Mineral Ridge Chapel on Wednesday, August 11, 2021 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m.

A funeral service will follow at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home, with Pastor Bill Carter officiating.

Noah will be buried at Kerr Cemetery.

Noah will be buried at Kerr Cemetery.