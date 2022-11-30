MINERAL RIDGE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Nina Leslie Smith, 73, of Mineral Ridge passed away peacefully at her home on Monday, November 28, 2022, with her loved ones by her side.

Nina was born January 16, 1949, in Warren, the daughter of Roy and Ruth (Conger) Powell.

Nina was a graduate of Warren Harding High School, class of 1966 and had worked as a self-employed hairdresser for over 50 years throughout the area.

She was a lifetime member of the Moose Lodge, first in Niles and later in Warren.

Nina leaves her husband, Kenneth Smith, whom she married March 8, 1969; two children, Denise (Jeff) Kramer of Howland and Ron (Christal Carr) Smith of Niles; five grandchildren, Jazmine, Amara, Alyssa, Gabriel and Niccole and eight great-grandchildren. Nina also leaves four nieces, LuAnn Lloyd, Kelly Bianco, Samantha Garlow and Julia Brenner; two nephews, Vince Lloyd and Gaven Draa and a great-niece, Aurora Brenner.

Besides her parents, Nina was preceded in death by one brother, Leonard Powell and three sisters, Bertha Smith, Faye Powell and Thelma Powell.

Family and friends may call 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. on Monday, December 5, 2022, at the Lane Family Funeral Homes, Mineral Ridge where services will be held at 1:00 p.m., following visitation.

