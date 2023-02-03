CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Nicole Marie (Liddle) Denman, 51, passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, February 2, 2023, surrounded by those who loved her.

Nicole was born July 13, 1971, in Warren, the oldest daughter of Jim and Sophia Liddle.

Nicole graduated from Maplewood High School in 1989 at the top of her class and went to Youngstown State University where she graduated with a degree in education, a field she loved.

After graduation, she married her childhood sweetheart, Davis Denman, Jr. in 1995 and they had two beautiful girls.

Nicole taught kindergarten at Bristol Elementary School for 29 years and was loved by all of her students and her beloved coworkers.

She was well known for her love of all things rock and roll and just about any animal she’d meet. She loved passionately, especially her friends and family and could be recognized anywhere for her infectious laughter.

She is preceded in death by her beloved, Bubbie; Mildred Chucksa and her precious dogs, Boots, Six and Buddy Bear. She will be deeply missed by her husband, Davis Denman, Jr.; her daughters, Julia and Laura Denman; her parents, Sophia and Jim Liddle; her sister, Victoria (Liddle) Barr and her husband, Fred Barr; her brother, Jimmy Liddle, Jr. and his wife, Katie Liddle; her nephews and nieces, Jesse and Nicholas Barr, Daniel and Carey Denman, Mac, Bose and Deke Liddle and Crystal (Denman) Truskey; her mother-in-law, Bette (Lee) Denman; her dog, Hershey; her friends who were her family and all of her students who she loved as if they were her own.

Family and friends may visit from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. on Sunday, February 5, 2023 at Lane Family Funeral Homes, Shafer-Winans Chapel located at 164 North High Street in Cortland.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, February 6, 2023 at the funeral home.

Burial will follow at Evergreen Cemetery in Johnston Township.

