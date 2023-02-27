BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Nicki Lynn Polen, 62 of Boardman, died unexpectedly Friday evening, February 24 at her residence.

Nicki was born December 6, 1960 in Youngstown, a daughter of the late Nick and Elizabeth “Bette” (Strachan) Lupe and was a lifelong area resident.

She grew up in the Canfield area and graduated from Canfield High School in 1979.

Nicki was loud and had a big personality. She enjoyed shooting pool and had a very good pool shot. She was an all around sports fan, including NASCAR and basketball but most notably was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers fan and looked forward to sprint car racing.

Nicki leaves her son, Benjamin (Sarah Bushman) Polen of Boardman; two sisters, Saundra Russo of Boardman and Laurie (Craig) Camens of Cortland; a niece, Ashlee (George Rohan) Russo and her great-niece, Vail. Nicki also leaves her beloved yellow lab, Midas.

Friends may call on Wednesday, March 8 at Lane Family Funeral Homes, Canfield Chapel from 3:00 – 3:45 p.m., followed by a memorial service at 4:00 p.m.

The family requests that material tributes take the form of contributions to Animal Charity, 4140 Market Street, Boardman, OH 44512, because of Nicki’s love of animals.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, February 28 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.