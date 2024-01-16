WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Nicholas Peter Schnulo, Jr., age 84 of Warren, passed away peacefully on Thursday, January 11, 2024.

He was born in Warren on July 2, 1939, to the late Nicholas Schnulo, Sr. and Millicent Vinivich Schnulo.

He was raised in Warren and attended Champion High School, graduating in 1957.

He worked for Warren Consolidated Industries and retired in 2000 after 41 years.

He enjoyed gardening, reading and spending time with his family. He was a model train enthusiast and was also a member of the Riverside Railroad Club.

He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Hazel Schnulo; sons, Gregory (Kristen) Schnulo, Todd (Colette) Schnulo and Stephen Schnulo and grandchildren, Alexander (Lauren) Schnulo, Sydney Schnulo, Kathryn Schnulo, Nicholas Schnulo and Elizabeth Schnulo.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, John Schnulo and an infant sister.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Animal Welfare League of Trumbull County.

Calling hours will be held 4:00 – 5:00 p.m. Friday, January 19, 2024, at Lane Family Funeral Homes, Roberts-Clark Chapel, 180 Garfield Drive NE, Warren, OH 44483, where a funeral service will follow at 5:00 p.m.

Interment will be held at Niles Union Cemetery.

