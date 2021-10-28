Nicholas Paul Holmes, Girard, Ohio

GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Nicholas Paul Holmes, 30, passed away unexpectedly Sunday October 24, 2021.

Born on January 10, 1991, in Youngstown, Ohio, first son of Robert and Paula Holmes.

He was an all-around hooligan, master of mayhem and general heathenry; a lover of debauchery, music, and anything with an engine.

Graduate of Liberty High School, class of 2009. During his time there, he was an enthusiastic member of the marching band alongside his high school sweetheart, Rachel.



Nick will be deeply missed by his wife, Rachel (DiCioccio) Holmes; his parents, Robert and Paula (Robinson) Holmes and his brother, Zachary Holmes. He is also survived by his merry band of delinquents, The Heartbreakers Club.



Family has requested that there are no services at this time and cremation was entrusted with Lane Family Funeral Homes – Madasz Chapel in Brookfield.



