CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Nicholas A. Veri, 78, passed away Tuesday evening, March 8, 2022 at his home unexpectedly.

Nick was born on November 28, 1943 in Warren, Ohio, a son of the late Nicholas and Sue (Vaccaro) Veri.



He was a Warren G. Harding High School graduate and continued his education at Youngstown State University receiving his bachelor’s degree in Public Administration.

He was a teacher at South High School and later became a Sheriff Deputy for the Trumbull County Sheriff’s Department and currently a bailiff at Eastern District in Brookfield. In addition, he owned and taught karate at the Cortland Karate Center where he built his own Dojo 30 years ago.

He was a motorcycle enthusiast and loved teaching self-defense to others. Nicholas also enjoyed taking many trips exploring and traveling throughout the country.



Nick will be deeply missed by his loving wife, Gloria Veri, whom he married June of 1968; daughters, Carla Veri Bowman and Leslie (Scott) Cunningham; granddaughters, Kira Bowman, Zoe Bowman and Talia Cunningham and former son in law, Michael Bowman.



Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Robert Veri.



Family and friends may visit from 2:00 – 5:00 p.m. on April 30, 2022 at Cortland Karate Center located at 372 West Main Street in Cortland.



