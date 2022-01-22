YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Nettie J. Gettings, 67, of Youngstown, passed away on Monday January 10, 2022 at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Youngstown.

Born May 6, 1954 in Youngstown, Ohio, Nettie was the daughter of Bernard and Rose (Addison) Newsome.

Prior to retirement, Nettie was a regional manager in sales.

Nettie enjoyed spending time with her family.

Besides her parents, she is preceded in death by her siblings.

She leaves to cherish her memory her sons, Bernard Shields and Ronald Baldwin; her grandchildren, Bernard Shields, Katelyn Shields and Cole Gelespie; her great-grandchildren, Lyric Shields, Kye Kostelic, Liam Halm and Stryker Kostelic.

A Memorial Gathering will take place on Tuesday, January 25, 2022, where the family will receive relatives and friends from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at Lane Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel. To share thoughts of sympathy, visit lanefuneralhomes.com.

