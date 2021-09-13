Neno H. Venetta, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Neno H. Venetta peacefully went home to be with our Lord and Savior at the age of 94 surrounded by his family on September 12, 2021. He passed on what would have been his 67th wedding anniversary with Helen Dager Venetta and we know they are celebrating together in heaven.



Neno was born January 9, 1927 in Warren to the late Joseph and Ada Venetta.

He graduated from Warren G. Harding High School in January 1945 and then proudly served in the U.S. Navy in World War 2 where he served as a Ships Cook 3rd Class aboard the USS LCI 680 in the Asiatic-Pacific theater.

Returning from his service in 1946, Neno went on to graduate from Kent State University earning B.S. of Business Administration degree where he was a member of the Theta Kappa Phi fraternity.

Neno then began operating the family business, the West Side Gardens. In addition, Neno started Venetta Insurance and Venetta Tax Service in Warren from 1952 until his retirement in 2004.



In 1954, he married the love of his life, Helen Dager Venetta at St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church in Warren. Neno and Helen were founding and active members of St. Marks Syrian Orthodox Church of Liberty, Ohio and were active in their faith in the Warren and Youngstown communities. Neno and Helen enjoyed 57 years of marriage until her passing in 2011.



Neno was a long time member of the Amerital Club and Warren Equity Club and enjoyed bowling, playing cards, listening to music, watching old westerns and was an avid Cleveland Indians fan.



Neno is survived by his son Jeffrey Venetta and his wife Eunice Chan Venetta of Danville, California, his daughter Stephanie Pullium and her husband Dan Pullium with whom Neno resided with in Warren, his grandchildren Ian Jones and fiancé Anastasia Klotz, Alexa Jones, Sierra, Kai and Zoe Venetta, and step-grandchildren Jared, Alex and Emma Pullium of Connecticut. Neno is survived by his sister Vera Rovini of Warren, as well as many in-laws, nieces, nephews, family and friends.



Neno was pre-deceased by his parents, his sister Mary Forlini, and brother Columbo Venetta.



In accordance to his wishes there will be no calling hours or services. Neno will be laid to rest next to wife at Meadowbrook Memorial Park.

The family requests donations in his name be made to St. Mark Orthodox Church, 3560 Logan Way, Youngstown, OH 44505 or the charity of your choice.

The family would like to express their gratitude to Hospice of the Valley and Staff for their caring and compassionate support.

Arrangements are being handled by Lane Funeral home, Roberts-Clark Chapel 180 Garfield Dr. NE Warren, OH 44483.

www.lanefuneralhomes.com