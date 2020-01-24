Nellie Louise Metheny, Bazetta Township, Ohio

BAZETTA TOWNSHIP, Ohio – Nellie Louise Metheny, age 86, passed away Thursday evening, January 23, 2020 at the Trumbull Regional Medical Center.



Nellie was born June 30, 1933 in Masontown, West Virginia to the late Charles and Agatha (Spurgen) Taylor.

She was a graduate of Masontown High School in West Virginia.



Nellie was a hard worker; she worked many years as an administrative assistant and retired as a bookkeeper.



She was the cornerstone of her family, she will be remembered as a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She was a gifted painter and enjoyed cooking for her entire family.



Besides her parents, Nellie is preceded in death by her husband of 49 years, Wesley Metheny; her daughters, Cheryl Fitzpatrick and Connie Armintrout and granddaughter, Nickolette Armintorut.



Nellie is survived by her sons, Steven (Nancy) Metheny and Charles (Robyn) Metheny; 12 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; her brother, David “Smokey” Taylor; sons-in-law, Roger Armintrout and Ray Fitzpatrick and beloved nephew, David Ray Taylor, Jr.

Friends may call 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. Monday, January 27 and 10:30 – 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, January 28 at Lane Family Funeral Homes, Roberts-Clark Chapel, 180 Garfield Drive NE in Warren.

The funeral service will be 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, January 28 at the funeral home with Pastor Myron Daum, officiant.

Interment Hillside Cemetery.



Visit www.lanefuneralhomes.com to share memories and condolences with Nellie’s family.

To send flowers to the family of Nellie Louise Metheny, please visit Tribute Store.

A television tribute will air Monday, January 27, at the following approximate times: 12:25 p.m. WKBN, 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV and 10:37 p.m. FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.