Nellie Doris (Miller) Dunmire, Berlin Center, Ohio

BERLIN CENTER, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Nellie Doris (Miller) Dunmire, 80, of Berlin Center, died Thursday, March 26, 2020 evening at St. Elizabeth Medical Center, Youngstown.

Nellie was born March 9, 1940 in Bolivar, Pennsylvania, a daughter of the late Thomas and Edith (Smith) Miller.

She graduated from Bell Township High School in Pennsylvania and Raphael’s Beauty School in Youngstown.

Nellie worked as a beautician for over 20 years, before retiring.

She loved animals, especially horses, which led her to pursue an interest in raising and showing Arabian horses.

Nellie leaves her husband, Kenneth “Max” Dunmire, whom she married February 11, 1964; two daughters, Melinda L. Rivera of Sharon, Pennsylvania and Sandra J. (Dominic) Martucci of Newton Falls; a son, Thomas (Angela) Miller of Port Washington, Ohio; nine grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren. Nellie also leaves her brother, Robert Miller of Tins Mills, Pennsylvania and her beloved dog, Glory.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, James Miller and a sister, Ethel Tom.

Private services for the immediate family have been held.

Arrangements handled by Lane Family Funeral Homes. Friends and family may give their condolences at www.lanefuneralhomes.com.

A television tribute will air Friday, April 3, at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.