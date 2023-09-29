CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Michael’s Church, Canfield Ohio on October 3, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. for Nelda P. Rotunno, 83, who passed away on September 27, 2023 surrounded by family.

Nelda was the daughter, of Baptist Minister Francis Pickern and Virginia LeePickern. She was born July, 12, 1940 in Tallahassee, FL and was raised in Columbus, GA.

She graduated from Baker High school in 1958 where she was active in many clubs including band, Future Teachers of America, and 4-H. In1958 she attended the 4-H Club Congress representing the state of Georgia in the National 4-H Girls Home Economics Award Program. She attended the University of Georgia where she graduated in 1962 with a Bachelor of Science in Home Economics.

As she believed in lifelong learning and the value of knowledge she embarked on college again and earned her second college degree in 1988: A Bachelor of Science and Applied Science from Youngstown State University.

She married the love of her life, Anthony F Rotunno on June 20, 1963 at the Cathedral of Christ the King in Atlanta. After a few short years she left the warmth of the south and began another adventure in the snow belt of Ohio..all for love and family! They moved to Canfield in 1970 and made this their forever home. Aside from being a devoted wife and amazing mother to four children, Nelda worked as an interior designer for the Joseph Hornes Company.

She also served in a variety of educational roles throughout her career. She was a 7th grade teacher at Riverside Middle School in Georgia, was involved with the Ohio State University Extension office in Mahoning County and was often a substitute teacher in the area. She finished her career in 2001 as the Financial Aid Counselor and Federal Grant Writer for the Alliance City schools Adult Continuing Education program in StarkCounty.

Her Catholic Faith was very important to her. She studied its doctrines for many years and participated in Renewals of Faith retreats. She was a parishioner of St. Michael’s Church for 52 years. She was actively involved with St. Michael’s Alter Guild, where she served as President for many years. She was instrumental increating the First Edition of the St. Michael’s Alter Guild Cookbook and remained a “foodie” until her dying day!

Nelda loved to watch The Food Network, Home Improvement Shows, and The Hallmark Channel with her family!! She was an avid college football fan always rooting for her Georgia Bulldogs. She was tough, resilient and the quiet little giant of the family! Everyone that met her, loved her and took inspiration from her inner strength. She was the go toperson for questions about anything! Her intellect allowed her to have wonderfulconversations with everyone about anything…and she never stopped sharing her desire to learn and teach and improve things.

Nelda is survived by her children, Lawrence of Michigan, Jonathan of Canfield, Rhonda (Jason), of Cuyahoga Falls, and Maria (Michael) of Canfield. Her grandchildren, Brianna and Toni. She leaves her sister, Virginia Welch of Georgia; her brother, Robert Pickern of Arizona and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her sister Margaret, and her beloved husband of 50 years, Anthony.

Friends may call on Monday October 2, 2023 from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. at Lane Family Funeral Homes. Canfield Chapel.

