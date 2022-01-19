MINERAL RIDGE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Nela M. Cerneka, 91, passed away Sunday, January 16, 2022 at her residence.

She was born July 28, 1930 in Paladini, Croatia, a daughter of Ipolito and Maria (Paladin) Stefanini, coming to the United States March 21, 1967.

She was a member of St. Peter and Paul Catholic Church, where she was very active.

Nela was a homemaker. Nela loved raising chickens. She was also an avid gardener and enjoyed knitting.

Her husband of 50 years, Ivan Cerneka, whom she married February 23, 1954, died March 14, 2004.

Nela is survived by her sons, Julian G. Cerneka of Mineral Ridge, Paul E. Cerneka also of Mineral Ridge and Dorian (Julie) Cerneka of Canfield and her grandchildren, Briana (Andrew) Garland, Brock Cerneka, Andre Cerneka, Conner Cerneka and Celestina Cerneka.

Besides her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Robert and Ceasar Stefanini and her sisters, Olga Aleva, Sylvia Blaskovic and Yolanda Sculas.

Friends may call from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. Thursday, January 20 at Lane Family Funeral Homes-Mineral Ridge Chapel.

A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at St. Peter and Paul Catholic Church, 421 Covington Street, Youngstown, OH 44510, on Friday January 21, 2022 at 1:00 p.m.; prayers will be said at the funeral home at 12:00 p.m.

Burial will take place at North Jackson Cemetery.

Memorial contributions in Nela’s name may be given to the church.

