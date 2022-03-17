YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Neal McBride 99 years old passed away on March 16, 2022.

Neal Fenimore McBride was born in Youngstown October 13, 1922, son of Frank F. and Helen Macomb McBride.

Attended Mercersburg Academy in Pennsylvania and graduated from Rayen High School. Received a Bachelor of Arts from Washington V, Jefferson College B.S. in education from YSU, Masters in Counseling from Westminster College, Member of Phi Delta Theta fraternity.

Taught English, Drama and Social Studies in Warren City schools for 31 years.

Radio announcer for WPIC and WFMJ. In retirement taught Driver’s Ed in area schools for National Driver’s Ed and was affiliated with Senior City News and Views.

Member of Trumbull County retired Teachers Association past member of Warren Ohio Life Member of Ohio Teacher’s Association oh, and National Teachers Education Association, past member of Barbershop chorus and Chairman of the Task force for Youth in Niles which was responsible for creating position of Juvenile office in Niles Police Department.

Served on board of Trumbull County YMCA for 8 years.

Member of First Christian Church where he has served as an elder deacon, Dean of Niles beautification, Gamanfu Ganu new of Niles, Educational Department, Sunday school teacher, member of the official board and choir served as an editor of monthly newsletter for Niles Historical Society. Member of the Niles Historical Society, taught driver’s ed for National driving school at Niles McKinley, wrote and sold advertising and part of a distribution team for senior News and Views paper serving Trumbull, Mahoning and Columbiana County.

Neal was preceded in death by two sisters; Barbara M. Wick and Francis M. Perkins and son Gary McBride.

Surviving children are Nancy (Nancy Schick), Kevin, Melinda (Melinda Graat), David, eight grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.

Neal was a very kind giving person who loved to live life to its fullest and was greatly loved by all who were fortunate enough to meet him.

A funeral service for Neal McBride will be held at 12:00 p.m. Saturday, March 19, 2022, at Lane Family Funeral Homes, Robert Clark Chapel 180 Garfield Dr. NE Warren, OH, 44483. Calling hours will be held from 10:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m. prior to the service at the funeral home.

Burial will follow at Niles Union Cemetery.

Online condolences may be made at www.lanefuneralhomes.com.

To send flowers to the family of Neal, please visit our floral store.