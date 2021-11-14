Nathan “Muff” B. Wiley, Mineral Ridge, Ohio

MINERAL RIDGE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Nathan B. Wiley, 73, of Mineral Ridge, passed away on Saturday, November 13, 2021, at Trumbull Memorial Hospital.

Born December 15, 1947, in Princeton, West Virginia, he was the son of Edwin and Gladys (Thomas) Wiley.

Nathan, affectionately known as Muff, was a 1965 graduate of Princeton High School.

Prior to retirement, Muff worked at General Motors for 35 years, Covelli Centre for 15 years and Enterprise for 13 years.

Muff was a member of UAW #1112.

He had a good heart and annually delivered turkeys to the Warren Family Mission. He was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers fan.

He leaves to cherish his memory, his wife of 33 years, Donna Wiley; his daughter, Danielle Currey; his stepdaughter, Tammy Miglesz; his grandson, Gavin Currey and his brother, Ed (Nancy) Wiley.

