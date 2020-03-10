Natalie J. Peters, Cortland, Ohio

CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Natalie J. Peters, age 87 of Cortland, passed away on March 9, 2020 at Cortland Healthcare.

Natalie was born on February 9, 1933 in New Castle, Pennsylvania to James & Clarice (Grundy) Matthews.



On March 30, 1951, Natalie was united in marriage to the love of her life, Leo A. Peters who preceded her in death on July 28, 2014.



A devoted wife, Natalie followed her husband to El Paso, Texas where he was a business owner for several years before returning to the area.



Natalie is survived by her children, Patricia Burns and Terry Peters both of Warren and Scott (Karen) Peters of Cortland; five grandchildren, Laurie Beth (Kris Workman) Burns, Julie (Felicia Irvin) Peters, Natalie (Cole) Nemanic, Robert (Rachel) Smith and Lacina (Josh Sutton) Smith; seven great-grandchildren; her sister-in-law Louise Biega of St. Louis, Missouri and her cousin Chuck Grundy of Hubbard.



Funeral Services will be held at Lane Funeral Homes; Shafer-Winans Chapel, Cortland at 12:00 Noon on Thursday, March 12, 2020 where friends and family many visit from 10:00 a.m. until service time. Pastor Bill Carter will officiate.

