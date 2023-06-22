BROOKFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Naomi Williams entered Heaven on Monday, June 19, 2023.

Born December 22, 1934, she was a longtime resident of the Brookfield, Ohio area. She lived on Yankee Run Road on an original piece of her father’s land known locally as Hackett Hill.

She loved many things in life including God, her country, her family and all things good. She had a special place in her heart for children and raised multiple generations. As a result, she leaves brothers, sisters, children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. She is loved by many and will be missed by all – each one saying “we are glad she was on our side.”

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, June 24, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at South Pymatuning Community Church, 3400 Tamarack Drive, Sharpsville, PA 16150.

