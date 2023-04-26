HOWLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Nancy R. Stull, 82, passed away Sunday morning, April 23, 2023 at Shepherd of the Valley of Howland.

Nancy was born in August 16, 1940 in Marion Center, Pennsylvania, a daughter of the late Samuel and Esta Rice.

She was a 1958 graduate of Niles McKinley High School.

She worked at Packard Electric for 33½ years until she retired on November 1, 1991.

She was a member and Deaconess of Pleasant Valley Church where she worked at the church bookstore and was known as the “prayer warrior”.

In her younger years, she enjoyed camping and fishing with her family at Shenango and Rice Lake. She enjoyed traveling to Alaska and Israel once she retired. Most of all she loved being with her family and the church.

Nancy will be deeply missed by her stepchildren, Wayne Stull, Jeff Stull, Becky Webster and Louie Barton; stepgrandchildren, Jory Baniecki, Michael Stull, Patrick Stull and Michelle Stull and many nieces and nephews, including Crissy Everett, Sally Ann Everett Shorts and Patty Stull who took care of her.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Wayne Allen Stull, whom she married on July 21, 1967 and passed on June 1, 1990 and sisters, Sara Elizabeth Everett and Barbara Petrick.

Family and friends may visit from 9:00 – 11:00 a.m. on Monday, May 1, 2023 at Pleasant Valley Church, 2055 Pleasant Valley Road #4499, in Niles, with a funeral service to follow at 11:00 a.m.

Burial will take place at Niles City Cemetery. A luncheon will be served at the church following burial.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Pleasant Valley Church in Nancy’s memory.

Arrangements handled by Lane Family Funeral Homes. Family and friends may send their heartfelt condolences by visiting www.lanefuneralhomes.com.

