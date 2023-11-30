LEAVITTSBURG, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Nancy N. Rush, 81, a life long resident of Leavittsburg and Newton Falls passed away on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at Community Skilled Health Care Centre.

She was born August 18, 1942 to the late John S. Naypaver and Mary K. (Kennedy) Naypaver in Youngstown, Ohio.

Nancy married the love of her life, Thomas J. Rush, Jr. on the 26th of September, 1959. They enjoyed 60 years of marriage until his passing in 2019.

Nancy attended Leavittsburg schools then after having her children was employed at Packard Electric until she retired in 1990.

She loved to travel after retiring. Her favorite trip was her and Tom’s annual Florida trip in May. She loved all the holidays when she would cook, bake and decorate. Her favorite holiday was Christmas. She made the most amazing Christmas cookies, which she shared with all her family and friends.

Nancy will be missed by her family she loved so much. Daughter, Deborah (Mike) Borawiec and son, Thomas J. (Tina) Rush III; grandchildren, Thomas “T.J.” Rush IV, Michele (Andrew) Hampton and Gabrielle (Kenny) Greaver; geat-grandchildren, Joelle Hampton and Jayda Hampton and her brother, John Naypaver.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas; parents, John S. and Mary K. and brother, Timothy Naypaver.

Calling hours will take place Saturday, December 2 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. with a service to follow at 11:00 a.m. at Lane Family Funeral Homes, Roberts-Clark Chapel located at 180 Garfield Drive NE in Warren.

Interment will be held at a later date at All Souls Cemetery in Bazetta.

The family would like to thank the staff of Station 4 at Community Skilled Health Care Centre for their care and compassion during this difficult time.

In lieu of flowers, monetary contributions may be made in Nancy’s name to Love Vincent, PO Box 31, Hartford, OH 44424 or Foundation for Prader-Willi Research, Impact.fpwr.org and select “donate”

