Nancy M. Lanterman, Berlin Center, Ohio

BERLIN CENTER, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Nancy M. Lanterman, 77, of Berlin Center, passed away early Tuesday morning, October 6, 2020 at Windsor House of Canfield.

Nancy was born January 26, 1943 in Salem, the daughter of Gus and Eleanor Marie (Prince) Edling. She was a graduate of Salem High School class of 1961 and was furniture upholsterer with Luxaire.

She attended Greenford Christian Church.

Nancy enjoyed swimming, sewing and going to garage sales.

Her husband, the late Frank Lanterman, whom she married June 29, 1989, passed away January 14, 2019.

Nancy leaves two children, Tami (Rick) Baringer of Newton Falls and Glen Bartholow of Toledo and two grandchildren, Stephanie and Ryan Baringer. Nancy also leaves Franks two daughters, Lisa Poynter of North Benton and Cheryl Snow of Salem, along with several other family members and friends.

Besides her parents and husband Nancy was preceded in death by a brother, Jim Edling.

Friends may call from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. on Monday, October 12, 2020 at the Lane Funeral Home, Canfield Chapel.

Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, October 12, 2020.

Arrangements are being handled by Lane Family Funeral Homes. Friends and family may give their condolences at www.lanefuneralhomes.com.

To send flowers to the family of Nancy M. Lanterman please visit our Tribute Store.

More stories from WKBN.com: