Nancy M. Cerimele, Mineral Ridge, Ohio

MINERAL RIDGE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Nancy M. Cerimele, 89, passed away peacefully with her family by her side on Tuesday, September 7, 2021 at Hospice House.

She was born March 25, 1932 in Detroit, Michigan a daughter of Albert and Catherine (Fasulo) Asta.

Nancy was a homemaker.

She was a devoted Catholic and very spiritual. Nancy spent much of her time saying her rosary’s and took pride in giving guarding angel metals to those she loved.

Her greatest joy was spending time with her family. Nancy loved to cook and enjoyed teaching her homemade Italian recipes to family and friends. She also enjoyed reading.

Her husband of 52 years, Eugene L. Cerimele, whom she married October 23, 1954, died October 13, 2006.

Nancy is survived by her children, Louis (Jeannine) Cerimele of Poland, Marianne (Guy) Cerimele of Columbus, Dan (Tracy) Cerimele of Columbus and Rose (John) Bukovina of Mineral Ridge; her grandchildren, Anthony (Hoda) Cerimele, Angela (James) Wermuth, Andrew (Jennifer) Cerimele, Taylor (Chelsea) Cerimele, Mallori Cerimele, Matthew Cerimele, Julie (Curtis) Stevens, Tim (Pola) Cerimele, Daniel Cashon, Jeffrey (Wayne) Cornelius-Baird, Jake Bukovina, Luke Bukovina and Noelle Bukovina and her great-grandchildren, Blake Springetti, Eric Cornelius, Sophia Cerimele, Alexis Hlad, Sarah Cornelius, Jaylen Hill, Madison Baird, Bryden Baird, Gianna Cerimele Mia Wermuth, Peyton Wermuth, Luca Cerimele, Dominic Stevens, Nico Cerimele, Alec Stevens, Jaxon Cerimele, Calina Cerimele, Conner Cerimele and Giovanni Cerimele.

Besides her parents and husband, Nancy was preceded in death by her grandson, Kevin Cornelius.

Private family services will be held at a later date.

Arrangements are by the Lane Family Funeral Homes-Austintown Chapel.

