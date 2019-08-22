Nancy Lou Beavers, Austintown, Ohio – Obituary

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Nancy Lou Beavers, 88, of Austintown, passed away on Wednesday, August 21 at Caprice Health Care Center in North Lima.



Born December 6, 1930 in Youngstown, Nancy was the daughter of William and Mabel Walker Whetstone.



Nancy was a member of the Christian Life Church in Canfield.

She was a homemaker but also assisted her late husband in managing apartments in California for many years.

She was a member of the Eastern Star and Oriental Shrine.

She loved the Lord and enjoyed going to church and caring for other people.



Besides her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Paul Beavers, whom she married October 18, 1955 and died April 7, 1974; her brother, William Whetstone and her sisters, Doris DeNicholas and Evelyn Dominic.



Nancy is survived by her daughter, Shirley Vandervort of Parma; her granddaughter, Michelle (Dennis) Dietrich of Parma and her caretaker and nephew, Raymond (Evelyn) Moore of Austintown.



Family and friends will be received on Sunday, August 25 at Lane Family Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. and Monday, August 26 at Christian Life Church from 10:30 – 11:00 a.m.

A funeral service will be held immediately following final visitation on Monday, August 26 at 11:00 a.m. at the church.

