CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Nancy Lee (May) Wagner, 78, passed away on Sunday, August 14, 2022, at home in the presence of her family.

Nancy was born on February 2, 1944, in her parents’ home in Cortland. The daughter of Wilbur and Alma Helen May.

On May 25, 1974, she was united in marriage to John Paul Wagner, with whom she shared 48 years of marriage.

She was a 1962 graduate of Lakeview High School.

Nancy was employed at Delphi Packard Electric for 40 years, retiring in 2003.

Up until Nancy became ill, she got together every month with friends that she graduated with and retiree friends she worked with.

She was a woman of great faith and an active member of Grace Fellowship Church in Niles where she led the Purls of Grace. A ministry where she was able to put her love of knitting and crocheting to good use. She taught many to knit and crochet and together they made prayer shawls, prayer afghans, hats for cancer patients and a blanket for every baby dedicated at church. Through her years you would find her attending Bible studies, volunteering to help with vacation Bible school and teaching Sunday School. Through her great faith and gentle persistence, she had the privilege of leading many people to the Lord.

Oddly enough, she became a Cavs fan in the latter part of her life. She was known to sit in her favorite chair, knitting or crocheting prayer shawls while watching a Cavs game. The only time her “feathers” ever got ruffled was when Kyrie Irving would miss a rebound. Some of the greatest joys of her life were being involved in the lives of her four grandchildren, Emma, Isabelle, Georgia and Cooper. She was their Grammy and they were a joy unspeakable to her. She was their constant cheerleader, in sports, clubs and even their faith. It brought her such contentment to see all her grandchildren come to know the Lord. She leaves behind a rich heritage of faith. Her happiest moments were spent as a wife, mother, and Grammy.

She will be greatly missed by her husband, John Paul Wagner and her daughter, Heather (Erik) Adams; her grandchildren, Emma, Isabelle, Georgia and Cooper; her sisters, Joan (Lemuel) Green and Sharon (Jack) Osborne; her brother, James (Myra) May and many nieces and nephews.

She was proceeded in death by her parents.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, August 20, 2022, from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at Grace Fellowship Church, 325 Youngstown Warren Road in Niles followed by a funeral service at 11:00 a.m.

Material contributions may be made to Bella Women’s Center, 1192 North Road NE Warren, OH 44483 in her memory.

Nancy’s family would like to express their sincerest appreciation and gratitude to all the caregivers who provided 24 hour care making it possible to see her wishes of spending her last days at home come to fruition. They are forever grateful for your love, compassion, and excellent care of her.

Family is in the care of Lane Funeral Home, Roberts-Clark Chapel. Online condolences may be made at www.lanefuneralhomes.com.

