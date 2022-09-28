YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Nancy Lee (Ziegler) Kostelic, 74, passed away on Saturday, September 24, 2022, at AustinWoods Nursing Center.

Nancy was born on May 21, 1948, In Youngstown, Ohio the daughter of Richard N. and Margaret T. (Stecak) Ziegler.

A 1966 graduate of Austintown Fitch High School, she was employed as a beautician for 20 years at the Cutting Corner in Girard and as a server at Kuzman’s.

A devoted mother, Mimi and great-grandmother, she loved spending time with her family. Nancy enjoyed crocheting, shopping and cooking for her family.

She is survived by her son, Shawn Kostelic; grandsons, Lucas Kostelic and Aaron Kostelic; three great-grandchildren, Lyric, Kye and Stryker; her sisters, Kathy (Don) Habeger and Lisa (Ken) Erdner and her faithful canine companion, Kelly.

She was preceded in death by her parents and brothers, Richard Ziegler and Terry Ziegler.

A celebration of Nancy’s life will be held at a later date.

Memorial contributions can be made to the funeral home to assist with funeral expenses.

Arrangements handled by Lane Family Funeral Homes.

