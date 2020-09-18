Nancy Lee Bowen, Boardman, Ohio

BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Nancy Lee (Larsen) Bowen, 70, passed away surrounded by her family on Monday, September 14, 2020 at Hospice House.

Nancy was born on August 14, 1950 in Chicago, Illinois, the only daughter of Donald Larsen and Marilyn Ann (Smith) Casper.

A 1968 graduate of Nicholas Senn High School Nancy was passionate about art. Besides her family, Nancy’s greatest achievement was that she was a self-taught published digital artist. Nancy was an animal lover who will be missed by her fur baby, Layla.

Her memory will be carried on by her sons, Timothy (Rhea) Larsen and Todd (Brandi) Larsen; six grandchildren, Krystina, T.J., Tawney, Kelsey, Austin and Tommy; seven great-grandchildren and her brother, Steve (Gay) Lan.



She was preceded in death by her husband, Vincent Bowen; her parents and twin grandsons, Anthony and Todd Larsen, Jr.

The family will celebrate Nancy’s life with a private service.



Nancy’s family would like to give special thanks to Tenisha McPeters for the love and care given to their mother over the years.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Angels for Animals, 4750 S. Range Road, Canfield, OH 44406.

Arrangements were handled by Lane Funeral Homes – Anstrom Chapel, Boardman, Ohio. Please visit www.lanefuneralhomes.com to express condolences to the family.

A television tribute will air Sunday, September 20, at the following approximate times: 6:27 p.m. on WYTV and 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV.

