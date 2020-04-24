Nancy Lee Banks, Niles, Ohio

NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Nancy Lee Banks, 71, passed away on Tuesday, April 21, 2020 at Select Specialty Hospital.



Nancy was born on January 17, 1949 in Youngstown, Ohio, the daughter of the late James Henry and Edna May (Fleischer) Waller III.

She married the love of her life, John Banks, on July 16, 1977 and they created a wonderful life together.



Nancy enjoyed many things in this world. She loved to collect Indians, dolls and Betty Boop memorabilia. She enjoyed arts and crafts, singing on the porch and watching the cardinals fly by. She was fond of fuzzy blankets and looking at old pictures. She liked to go on trips with her family, especially to Ponderosa Park where they would frequently camp at. She also loved to play Bingo and foosball. There was nothing that Nancy, also known as Grandma Banana, loved more than her family; her family was her everything.



Nancy will be missed by her husband, John; her children, Kimberly (Wade) Sorensen, Thomas (Lorene) Lane, April (William) Moncrief, Kelli Banks and Cassandra Banks; her grandchildren, Dyllan Wargo, Bryson Wargo, Trisha Thomas, Brenton Lane, Deaven Lane, Sophia Lane, Edward Lane, Tyler Zareva, Tiffanie Moncrief, Tristin Moncrief and Samantha Wade; her nine great-grandchildren; her sisters, Edna May (Patrick) Murphy and Jamie Sue (Kevin) Smith; her Godmother, Aunt Mary and many others.



She is preceded in death by her parents; her son, Peter Andrew Lane and her sister, Judy Waller.



A memorial service will be held at a later date.



Arrangements handled by Lane Family Funeral Homes. Friends and family may send their heartfelt condolences by visiting www.lanefuneralhomes.com.

A television tribute will air Sunday, April 26, at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on FOX and 9:58 p.m. on MyYTV.