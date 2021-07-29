Nancy L. Webster, Lordstown, Ohio

LORDSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Nancy L. Webster, 84, of Lordstown, passed away on Tuesday, July 27, 2021, at Trumbull Regional Medical Center.



Born July 9, 1937 in Columbus, Ohio, Nancy was the daughter of John and Rachel (Graham) Scholten.



Nancy was 1955 graduate of West High School.

She was a homemaker; a loving wife, mother, and grandmother.

She was a member of Bailey Road Baptist Church.

She was an avid reader and enjoyed crafting and crocheting. She loved music and was a pianist.



Besides her parents, Nancy is preceded in death by her sister Jean Ryder and her three grandchildren Jesse Lee Rice, Toby Lee Rice and Josie Grace Rice.



Nancy leaves to cherish her memory, her husband of 62 years, Les Wesbter; her daughters Sally (Michael) Schmidt, Jennifer (Martin) Siembida and Melissa (Lee) Rice; her grandchildren Evan Siembida, Joseph (Alicen) Siembida, Lindsay Rice and Bethany (Ben) Milhoan and her great grandson Rowan Siembida.



The family will receive relatives and friends, Saturday, July 31, 2021 from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service at 11:00 a.m., at Bailey Road Baptist Church, 2121 North Bailey Road, North Jackson, Ohio 44451.



The family requests memorial contributions be made to Bailey Road Baptist Church Missionary Fund in lieu of flowers.

Arrangements are being handled by the Lane Austintown Chapel.

To send flowers to the family of Nancy L. Webster please visit our Tribute Store.

A television tribute will air Friday, July 30 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.