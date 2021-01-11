Nancy L. Turner, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Nancy L. Turner (71) of Warren, Ohio passed away on Friday, January 8, 2021 at Trumbull Memorial Hospital.

Nancy was born on February 1, 1949 in Warren, Ohio to Joseph W. Turner and Beatrice A. Tabacco Turner.

Nancy graduated from Warren Western-Reserve High School and soon after she began caring for Valley residents as a nurse.

Nancy retired in 2014 from her tenured career as a surgical nurse at Trumbull Memorial Hospital.

Nancy was a parishioner of St. Mary’s Catholic Church of Warren and a member of the VFW Post 1090 Ladies Auxiliary.

Nancy loved spending time with family and her dogs. She was an avid shopper, enjoyed cooking, vacationing with friends and watching the Ohio State football games.



A celebration of life will be held at a later date. A Memorial Mass will be said at St. Mary’s Catholic Church of Warren, TBD.



Nancy is survived by her loving sister and brother-in-law, Elizabeth “Betsy” and Steven Dalrymple of Howland.

She was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Joseph F. Turner VI.



Funeral arrangements were handled by Lane Family Funeral Homes, Roberts-Clark Chapel, 180 Garfield Drive, Warren, OH 44483.

Family gathered for a private burial at Hawley Cemetery in Paris Township, Ohio.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Nancy’s name to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital and Angels for Animals.

