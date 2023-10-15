BRISTOLVILLE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Nancy L. Strohm, 89, passed away Saturday, October 14, 2023, at the Hospice House.

Nancy was born on August 2, 1934, in Warren, Ohio, a daughter of the late Lewis and Isabel Strohm.

She was a graduate of Bristol Local High School and worked at Sajak Plastics and Kraft Maid until she retired in 1990.

She loved working on her home and in her gardens.

Nancy will be deeply missed by her daughter, Kathleen Gustovich; grandson, Stefan (Avery) Gustovich; great-grandson, Gavin Gustovich; stepgreat-grandsons, Jacob and Issaic Carst and her brother, Lewis (Teresa) Strohm II.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Melanie Pascute; sons, Sam, Lewis and Stephen Pascute; granddaughter, Jennifer Gustovich and sister, Marilou Switter.

Family and friends may visit from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, October 19, 2023, at Lane Family Funeral Homes – Roberts Clark Chapel, located at 180 Garfield Drive NE in Warren.

Funeral services will follow at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home, officiated by Reverend David Luther.

A private burial will take place at Sager Memorial in Bristol Township.

