Nancy L. Schrader, Austintown, Ohio

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Nancy L. Schrader, 72, of Austintown passed away Thursday, April 9, 2020 at her home.

Nancy was born February 11, 1948 in Youngstown, the daughter of the late David G. and Betty L. (Davis) Harris.

She was a graduate of Canfield High School, class of 1966.

Nancy retired in 2007 from AAA where she was a clerk. Nancy had also worked for Blue Cross and Blue Shield and Key Executive Services.

She was a member of Austintown Community Church where she was very active.

Her husband, John R. Schrader, whom she married February 12, 1972, passed away in January of 2007.

Nancy leaves her daughter, Kerri Schrader of Austintown; two grandchildren, Summer Tarr and her fiancé, Michael Benchwick and Kendall Tarr as well as her sisters-in-law, Barbara Sherock and Janet Taylor and several nieces and nephews.

Nancy was preceded in death by her parents and her husband.

A memorial service celebrating Nancy’s life will be held at a later date.

